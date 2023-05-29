Share · View all patches · Build 11341552 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy

We are happy to present CarX Drift Racing Online 2.17.0 update!

And that’s what we’ve been working on for the last months.

Modification workshop.

2.17.0 brings one of the most anticipated features for the players - setups sharing. Now, you can share your custom tunes with other players!





Controller setup reworked.

We’ve significantly reworked controller settings and now CarX Drift Racing Online supports a great number of wheels, shifters and other controllers. Moza, Simcube, Simagic and many other controllers are now supported by the game. All you have to do - is to open game settings, go to controls - advanced settings and set up your controller scheme.

After that you’ll have to choose type of your controllers in the game settings - controls - devices and choose device to make feedback active (FFB or controller’s vibration) and set up your buttons.

Binding’s tab reworked.

Added option to use mouse wheel for gear change.

New XDS configurations.

New XDS configurations for Atron and L.A Block were added.

XDS deceleration zones.

We’ve added control over leader’s run speed on the following XDS configurations - ST.PETERSBURG 2, ATRON 3, SAN PALEZZO 1, L.A.BLOCK 2. In case, leader’s car will be too slow outside those zones (or even, too slow inside them) - leader will get relevant message. In case such slowdown will lead to crash - that’s going to be a leader’s fault.

New cars.

New cars were added:

Kizoku

Yakuza

Bimmy P31

Kei Truck

New DLC "Young Timers" added:

Loki 4GT

Asura GXR

Zismo Z4

Location reworked: Castle Road Summer.







Crash sensitivity.

Sensitivity has been tweaked for XDS modes, increased for collision with location with objects and decreased for car's collisions.

Stickers.

New tire stickers are coming with this update, with some new sticker-packs

More.

Rims sorting by category updated;

Garage camera settings;

Bug Fixes;

Have fun!