Cruise Ship Manager update - fuel calculation issues fix

Hi shipowners,

The topic of fuel was hotly debated over the weekend, but we have pinned down the reason for excess fuel usage during cruises, even on the same route and with the same ship configuration. Thank you all for your calculations and reporting, you helped us immensely with creating today's patch.

As we talk fuel, we have also introduced a real-time length of the cruise display in the cruise panel, so you can easily calculate the fuel consumption ratio. We are wondering which solutions are the best, so please feel free to share feedback.

We have also modified crew behavior to address their seemingly idle behavior. Now your crew members will react to urgent situations faster than ever.

The hotfix introduces the following changes:

Adjustments and fixes to fuel usage to eliminate hidden fuel consumption issue

Cruise info panel now also shows the estimated real-time length of the cruise(so players can compare it with time for how long will their current fuel amount last and decide whether they need to buy more)

Crew members now move faster to every player-ordered action's goal (even if it's as trivial as cleaning bed order)

We hope we have addressed the pressing fuel issue accordingly - and we're back to work on more quality-of-life updates. Thank you again for your support!

