Hello everyone, here comes the anticipated monthly update!

This update brings you FPS maze gameplay. This game mode was well received in the mobile version and many players were asking for it, so we have ported it to the PC version, and really hope you guys enjoy it!

We have also added some new skins, which can be exchanged with new currency obtained in the new maze game mode.

Hope you enjoy this update, and see you next month!