Share · View all patches · Build 11341434 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 12:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hi artists,

Here is what we added in the new update:

MAC RELEASE

Play Drawing from Memory on Apple machines!

LANGUAGES

We added the following interface languages:

Italian

Spanish

French

German

ACHIEVEMENTS

Based on feedback and statistics we made some of the harder achievements a bit more achievable.

Please let us know if you encounter any bugs!