Fixes
- Fixed a rounding error in amount-based goals
- Fixed an exception when trying to pick up a person that a Tiny doesn't know
- Fixed children and babies repeatedly asking for food when food is already being prepared
- Fixed an exception when adding a baby as the 8th household member
- Fixed visitors leaving to do other things upon being invited in
API
- Added some more emote categories for better distinction
- Added a warning for when the issue tracker URL for a mod isn't set
Changed files in this update