 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Life update for 29 May 2023

0.33.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11341409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a rounding error in amount-based goals
  • Fixed an exception when trying to pick up a person that a Tiny doesn't know
  • Fixed children and babies repeatedly asking for food when food is already being prepared
  • Fixed an exception when adding a baby as the 8th household member
  • Fixed visitors leaving to do other things upon being invited in

API

  • Added some more emote categories for better distinction
  • Added a warning for when the issue tracker URL for a mod isn't set

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1651492
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1651493
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1651494
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link