The Hopebringer update for 29 May 2023

v1.0.7 Build Notes

  • It should now be easier to connect with projectile attacks.
  • The Flame Aura description now more accurately reflects what it does.
  • Improved Siphon Life effectiveness. Both in its damage and lifetap percentage.
  • Improved Vampiric Aura's lifetap effectiveness.
  • You now drop half the gold you are carrying on death, rather than all of it. You can help mitigate the loss of gold by depositing in the stash, which is available in most camps.
  • Floor spike traps now have a random time between when you move into their radius and they activate, to make them more difficult to avoid.
  • Made some adjustments to the stats window to give more room for advanced stats, and to wrap it into a scroll box, if necessary.

