Tiny Football update for 30 May 2023

Tiny Football patch update (v0.0.10)

  • Fix bug where player (after a fall) is next to ball but does not take possession
  • Fix bug where goalie does not pick up ball, instead ball just bounces in front of them (often allowing the opposition to easily score)
  • Adjust position of player wall during free kick, ensure players are side by side
  • More decision making on zonal marking depending on urgency of match (e.g. is losing team)
  • Add marquee effect to player buttons with long names
  • Adjustments to double tap lob on keeper, made slightly more difficult
  • When players make a header, don't have them immediately chase the ball
  • Less time now spend waiting for players to return to positions during fouls and out of play
  • Fix coin toss bug not randomising home or away
  • Ensure 2 attacking players are always in the box for a corner

