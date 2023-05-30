- Fix bug where player (after a fall) is next to ball but does not take possession
- Fix bug where goalie does not pick up ball, instead ball just bounces in front of them (often allowing the opposition to easily score)
- Adjust position of player wall during free kick, ensure players are side by side
- More decision making on zonal marking depending on urgency of match (e.g. is losing team)
- Add marquee effect to player buttons with long names
- Adjustments to double tap lob on keeper, made slightly more difficult
- When players make a header, don't have them immediately chase the ball
- Less time now spend waiting for players to return to positions during fouls and out of play
- Fix coin toss bug not randomising home or away
- Ensure 2 attacking players are always in the box for a corner
Tiny Football update for 30 May 2023
Tiny Football patch update (v0.0.10)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
