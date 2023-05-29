Palace of Ice - Hotfix 1.5.48

Share · View all patches · Build 11341134 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there folks!

Hope everyone's having fun with the new campaign! We're here with our 1st round of Hotfix to make sure we exterminate as many bugs as possible.

Fixed more "WaitForEvent" errors, which as the name implies are errors that make the DM stand up to grab a coke in the fridge while the players are patiently waiting at the table for them to come back, probably making dice towers in the meantime (one example would be when upcasting Magic Missile).

Fixed Lost Valley's Intro Cutscene Video lagging on some rigs.

Fixed a couple more desyncs. The neverending game of cat and mouse continues.

Fixed a certain monster being invisible in one of the final fights of Palace of Ice. And by invisible we don't mean "I cast invisibility!", but rather "now where in tarnation is that monster's 3D model!"

Fixed an issue that could cause items to be lost in Multiplayer if dragging items around while someone is getting disconnected.

Fixed Rock Gnomes getting +DEX instead of +CON

Improved performance when destroying certain pillars. That's all we're going to say to avoid spoilers.

Fixed some performance issues on the Eastern Front maps

Fixed being unable to apply demonic grease / poison on weapons (from the inventory)

Fixed some inconsistencies that could occur in the last act of Palace of Ice.

A few known Issues we are working on (amongst others):