Share · View all patches · Build 11341121 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 10:26:13 UTC by Wendy

・New character "Knight" is added!

・Upgraded some auto activation skills.

・The system in which 5 nearby enemies accelerate is abolished.

・Implemented a system that increases enemy movement speed if the player does not attack or dodge for 3 seconds.

・Added UI to indicate the direction of the character (to blow away enemies).

・Changed the mechanism by which bosses make attack decisions.