Song of the Prairie 0.5.26 patch update.

Hello villagers

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that some English texts will disappear.

2.Fixed the problem that enclosure pieces cannot be placed in Editing Mode.

3.Optimized the problem that mushroom house chatting CG of Du and Liv during the date will show in black screen.

4. Fixed the problem that eat Sugar-coated fruit will consume two of it.

5. Fixed the problem that skip the tutorial at the beginning stage will not receive the coins.

6. Optimized the problem that Immigrants Dictionary cannot filp to next page by mouse clicking.

7. Optimized the texture of deserted houses on the farm.

And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis.

Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg

Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends.And there will be more content and updates to release in the future, stay tune!