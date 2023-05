New Room Type

A new trap type room has been added to biome 3! This was originally meant to be in the game right from the start, but it was much too hard, and I excluded it to rebalance the entire thing. Now that it's done, you can try it out in biome 3!



More Statues

I've also added more statues to the game that you can find randomly, it's nothing of note, just some extra references to things I find cool!



Fixes