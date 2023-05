Share · View all patches · Build 11340708 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 09:19:36 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

this is update 174.

This is another small bugfix update.

What's new?

Bug: Mirror description has missing icon.

Bug: Map Fragments card does not find enough unlock directions.

Bug: After using Fairies on Allies their health jumps to a bigger value than actually healed.

Patchnotes history.

