ADD: Slightly different zones now used for Amphibious Assault day mission maps in some regions
CNG: At start of Shooting Phase, all guns on player unit will automatically switch Ready Rack use on or off depending on current moving status
FIX: Amphibious Assault day maps will no longer also use the coastal map chance
FIX: Minor unit definition fixes
Armoured Commander II update for 29 May 2023
Update 1.2.32
