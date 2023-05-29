 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 29 May 2023

Update 1.2.32

Build 11340643

ADD: Slightly different zones now used for Amphibious Assault day mission maps in some regions
CNG: At start of Shooting Phase, all guns on player unit will automatically switch Ready Rack use on or off depending on current moving status
FIX: Amphibious Assault day maps will no longer also use the coastal map chance
FIX: Minor unit definition fixes

