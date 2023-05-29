- Change the decision button.
- Added new enemy characters in Area 1-4.
- Fixed text display in UI.
- Move enemy characters near checkpoints.
- Minor bug fixes.
7DAYS HEROES update for 29 May 2023
New enemy characters, minor bug fixes, and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
