7DAYS HEROES update for 29 May 2023

New enemy characters, minor bug fixes, and more

Build 11340559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change the decision button.
  • Added new enemy characters in Area 1-4.
  • Fixed text display in UI.
  • Move enemy characters near checkpoints.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

