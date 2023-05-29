Update 0.1.4

(CHANGES IN 0.1.4)

New - Added water to all level 1 maps

Balance - The fog of open caves has been modified (X1 ---> X0.8)

Balance - The fog of closed caves has been modified (X1 ---> X0)

BugFix - Map 13 save image was missing (INTER-UPDATE)

BugFix - Eating a consumable while aiming at an item or plant was destroying the item or plant (INTER-UPDATE)

BugFix - Sometimes you could mine stone and cut trees without using the tools in hand (INTER-UPDATE)