Some transport vehicles can deploy teleporters, when near one, players can teleport to other deployed teleporters on the map which should make it easier to travel between main base and frontlines. Added a new WIP map. Various bug fixes
Frontline Grunt update for 29 May 2023
May Update
Changed files in this update