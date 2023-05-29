 Skip to content

Frontline Grunt update for 29 May 2023

May Update

Some transport vehicles can deploy teleporters, when near one, players can teleport to other deployed teleporters on the map which should make it easier to travel between main base and frontlines. Added a new WIP map. Various bug fixes

