Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.8.

Changes are below:

Bug Fixes

Removed the Yebis logo from splash screen & credits.

Fixed rounding error in schematics research batch size when talents are used.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!