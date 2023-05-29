Patch 0.1.4-beta - 29th of May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11340359 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 12:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

All healing is now rounded up instead of floored

Fixed a special case where equipment drops would roll for impossible slots and instead give +25 souls

Galestone of Aeron now has zero weight like other amulet slots

Soul gain special cases (such as rolling equipment when all your equipment slots are maxed) now show more descriptive messages

Boss soul gains message now shows the real amount gained after soul multipliers

Bosses being frozen or rooted now correctly despawn their visual frozen/rooted state when they unfreeze

Tornado Duration reduced from 7 → 4 seconds

Changed banish description to more accurately represent its non-instant kill damage

Sorceress now appears before Corrupted Priest in character selection as it’s more of a natural unlock order

Icicles now spawn a tiny bit above ground always, in order for their ground texture effect to apply consistently

Maxing out equipment now automatically consumes all in-world equipment of the same type for souls as if you picked them up

Increased floating text margins in order to reduce UI overlap with text such as equipment names

Fixed a bug where floating text positions would not be consistent across multiple resolutions

Default experience bar no longer shows incorrect experience requirements

Unholy water projectiles no longer have an unnecessary/broken light source

Fixed an issue where the game would technically be paused while returning to the GameSummary screen, preventing particle effects and audio from playing as intended

ControlDisplay now updates sprites when UI gets enabled

Prevent accidental wrap around logic for confirm window disable button