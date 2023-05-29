Patch 0.1.4-beta - 29th of May 2023

Change Log
All healing is now rounded up instead of floored
Fixed a special case where equipment drops would roll for impossible slots and instead give +25 souls
Galestone of Aeron now has zero weight like other amulet slots
Soul gain special cases (such as rolling equipment when all your equipment slots are maxed) now show more descriptive messages
Boss soul gains message now shows the real amount gained after soul multipliers
Bosses being frozen or rooted now correctly despawn their visual frozen/rooted state when they unfreeze
Tornado Duration reduced from 7 → 4 seconds
Changed banish description to more accurately represent its non-instant kill damage
Sorceress now appears before Corrupted Priest in character selection as it’s more of a natural unlock order
Icicles now spawn a tiny bit above ground always, in order for their ground texture effect to apply consistently
Maxing out equipment now automatically consumes all in-world equipment of the same type for souls as if you picked them up
Increased floating text margins in order to reduce UI overlap with text such as equipment names
Fixed a bug where floating text positions would not be consistent across multiple resolutions
Default experience bar no longer shows incorrect experience requirements
Unholy water projectiles no longer have an unnecessary/broken light source
Fixed an issue where the game would technically be paused while returning to the GameSummary screen, preventing particle effects and audio from playing as intended
ControlDisplay now updates sprites when UI gets enabled
Prevent accidental wrap around logic for confirm window disable button
- prevents accidentally hitting OK instead of discard if you’re on game-pad or navigating the UI with keys
