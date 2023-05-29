 Skip to content

Thriving City: Song update for 29 May 2023

Update v0.5.14

Share · View all patches · Build 11340351

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.14 has been updated!

  1. When ruins appear, message prompts and be able to locate and jump
  2. Increase the number of frames by turning off tourist displays
  3. Add icon for stopping fishing when there are no fish
  4. The save interface can modify the save name
  5. Add the off button for the firing sound effect in setting
  6. Optimize construction rules
  7. Modify Help Panel
  8. After reading the save fails, it will return to the main interface
  9. Fix the selected bug that the army cannot click on
  10. Fixed the bug in some cases where the army will not automatically attack enemy
  11. Fix the bugs of hidden icon failures
  12. Fix the bug where bandits will not find way again after failing to find their way first time
  13. Fix the bug where spacebar pauses fails
  14. Supplement the missing entries of the useless seal

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!

