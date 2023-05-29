Share · View all patches · Build 11340239 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 08:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Let's create a cute and curious game!

Hello, this is CatDoors.

The urgent issues that occurred after the official release have been resolved in version 1.0.166.

Please refer to the details below for more information.

[BLACK ACADEMY - 1.0.166 UPDATE]

■ Additional Content

Result Screen - Difficulty Display



• Modify to display the selected difficulty on the result screen

■ Issue Fixes

Stage transition UI

• Fixed an issue where the character arrival animation occurs twice when skipping at a specific timing during the stage transition screen. Map generation error

• Fixing the issue where the map is not fully generated and preventing the mini-map from expanding when pressing ESC. Stage 4 - Mid Boss

• Fix character-related issues that occur when defeating the mid-boss before Lina gets captured. Fix the coin value display error

• Fix the issue caused by the coin text animation and display the value correctly.

We have conducted urgent patches focusing on addressing the issues that may cause significant discomfort during gameplay.

We will continue to address any other issues that are discovered and provide updates accordingly.

We will strive to make your gameplay experience more enjoyable.

Thank you.

