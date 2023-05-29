 Skip to content

AngelStrike update for 29 May 2023

Full Controller Support for all 4 players!

Share · View all patches · Build 11340210

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a few long nights, we've updated the game with full controller support for all 4 players! Keyboard play is completely optional now.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357551 Depot 2357551
  • Loading history…
