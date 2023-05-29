After a few long nights, we've updated the game with full controller support for all 4 players! Keyboard play is completely optional now.
AngelStrike update for 29 May 2023
Full Controller Support for all 4 players!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357551 Depot 2357551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update