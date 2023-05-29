 Skip to content

ヴィデオの中に私 update for 29 May 2023

05/29/23 we conducted improvements and bug fixes.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver1.2

We have made some revisions to reduce confusion about the overall flow.
Several known bugs, such as the issue with mouse sensitivity not being saved, have been fixed.

