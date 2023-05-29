05/29/23 we conducted improvements and bug fixes.

Ver1.2
We have made some revisions to reduce confusion about the overall flow.
Several known bugs, such as the issue with mouse sensitivity not being saved, have been fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Ver1.2
We have made some revisions to reduce confusion about the overall flow.
Several known bugs, such as the issue with mouse sensitivity not being saved, have been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update