Version 9.9.6 has been updated with the latest bug fixes

Hi Everyone,
This is a small update to version 9.9.6, two things have been updated:
-
Anchors drop straight down, rather than at an angle.
-
Animations are not reset every time the Docking dialog is re opened.
Enjoy !
Ilan
