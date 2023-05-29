 Skip to content

Virtual Sailor NG update for 29 May 2023

Version 9.9.6 has been updated with the latest bug fixes

Build 11339900

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

This is a small update to version 9.9.6, two things have been updated:

  1. Anchors drop straight down, rather than at an angle.

  2. Animations are not reset every time the Docking dialog is re opened.

Enjoy !

Ilan

