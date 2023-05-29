Fursan al-Aqsa Update #9 - Build ID 11339758 - May 28, 2023 @ 10:49pm

Fursan al-Aqsa Remake - Jenin Road of Heroes Update

Summary:

This is the biggest update for Fursan al-Aqsa Remake until now!!!

I added a brand new Mission, Jenin Road of Heroes. This map is HUGE, bigger than the previous map. Also this mission allows for vertical gameplay and use of the wall running technique. The combat here takes a urban warfare style, on which both the player and the enemies can hide and seek through the map (there are many buildings with interiors).

This update introduces a new weapon, the dual UZI SMG, also an update on all guns animations (both for 1st person and 3rd person mode). Alongside now there are grenade pickups on both missions (Camp Ariel Sharon and Jenin).

I added many new achievements for both Jenin Mission and Camp Ariel Sharon, so you will have a great time revisiting the previous mission because I created a unlockable skins system for Fursan al-Aqsa (earning Rank A on each missions unlocks a skin), and for each skin there is an achievement associated.

I also created a Mission Selection Screen, so now all of you can have a sneak peek of the new missions which will be coming in the next updates.

Apart from this there are other small technical updates, like custom footstep physical materials sounds for the player, an upgrade on the characters shaders and other details.

So I hope you all have a great time trucidating zionists ːsteamhappyː