Fixed the menu key unbind allowing no menu access.
Lowered price of metal parts sold by traveling merchant t0 6 gold from 50.
Added in craftable iron and steel pickaxes.
Freedoms Twilight update for 29 May 2023
Small Patch
Fixed the menu key unbind allowing no menu access.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update