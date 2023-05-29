 Skip to content

Freedoms Twilight update for 29 May 2023

Small Patch

Build 11339697

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the menu key unbind allowing no menu access.
Lowered price of metal parts sold by traveling merchant t0 6 gold from 50.
Added in craftable iron and steel pickaxes.

