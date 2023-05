Share · View all patches · Build 11339510 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 04:46:09 UTC by Wendy

The first playable version of ASZG, titled Alpha 0.1, is now available for the community in a testing phase!

We kindly ask you to report any issues encountered in this current version and also provide us with feedback on your experience playing ASZG Project and its stages throughout this Early Access period!