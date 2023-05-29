- Add more props and pickups to wasteland mission 4-2.
- Pickups in mission 4-2 now have a minimap objective icon.
- Add objective icon for protecting the construction site in mission 4-2, remove pizza bear placeholder icon.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 29 May 2023
Update Notes for 2023/05/28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
