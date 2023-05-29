Update v1.1.0

I have updated to v1.1.0.
I added an effect that shakes the screen when attacking enemies to enhance the sense of exhilaration.
- Added an effect that shakes the screen when attacking enemies or when the player takes damage, improving the tactile feedback when attacking enemies and making it easier for the player to notice when taking damage.
- Added an effect that momentarily freezes time when the player takes damage or clears a level.
- Added a record of the number of times the player takes damage.
- Modified the initial tutorial level.
- Extracted the jumping tutorial from the initial tutorial level and created a separate level for it.
- Overall, replaced the switches in the tutorial with enemies (emphasizing the sense of exhilaration).
- UI modifications:
- Added an additional icon overlaying the language change button.
- Changed the image of the checkbox.
