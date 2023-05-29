Patch notes 29 May 2023

We're starting another crazy day of last-minute fixes before Early Access. 7:41 AM where I am and here's the first patch of the day.

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to turn in quests without actually doing the quest

Fixed bug where peace music was not loading when far from enemies

Fixed bug where quest turn-in window did not show the type of enemy that should be defeated for that quest

NPCs in Sunrise Falls now have the right names. Before, we had a couple of Captains Lucien.

New shop and tactics trainer available in Sunrise Falls. There was a bug causing them to not be detected as shopkeepers.

New recruitable party member in Sunrise Falls.

We have some bug reports and feature requests coming in. We'll get to work on that as fast as we can. Hopefully we'll have a lot more fixes and additions done before the end of the day.