🚀 Return finally OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!

Finally the day is here when you all get to experience Return; the game myself and my friend Jake have spent the better part of two years pouring our hearts and souls into.

We are extremely proud and excited to finally let you loose in the world of Return! We want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all the fans who have been patiently waiting for this day to come. All your support and excitement is truly what kept us going all these years.

And please make sure to let us know what you think of the game here on Steam or any of our social media channels! Return is our very first commercial game and we want want to learn and grow as much as possible, to ensure that we can continue to bring you games with amazing atmospheres and stories.

Enjoy your time with Return!

Sincerely,

Jesse Eisenbart

CEO | Dead Unicorn

Jake Coyle

JABBU

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1537080/Return/