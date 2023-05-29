 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 29 May 2023

V1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11339274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add character attribute description
  2. Increase the automatic enhancement function
  3. Treasure hunt, add skip animation, display result button.
  4. Entering the game will automatically start the map of the last battle.
  5. Optimize the sorting function.
  6. Increase warehouse finishing function.

