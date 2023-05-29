- Add character attribute description
- Increase the automatic enhancement function
- Treasure hunt, add skip animation, display result button.
- Entering the game will automatically start the map of the last battle.
- Optimize the sorting function.
- Increase warehouse finishing function.
V1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
