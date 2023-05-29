 Skip to content

Dimraeth Playtest update for 29 May 2023

Release 0.41.55

Patchnotes

Major Features:

  • Created Scene Authority over Mobs
  • Redid Newthcreek map
  • Added Dungeon
  • Added Elf Character

Minor Features:

  • Added Gargoyle
  • Added Treant
  • Added Basilisk
  • Added Harpy
  • Monsters can now use single target abilities on players
  • Added Error system
  • Added Ambience for weather
  • Created Credits Page
  • Added Stun System

Tasks:

  • Made A-Attack work like Mobas
  • Added sword cursor when hovering over monsters
  • Made DeathData sync with the players incrementally
  • Mob sounds are now 3D spatial
  • Created resolution option
  • Created Windows/Full Screen option
  • Created option sliders for Music, Ambience, and SFX
  • Automated Version Control
  • Redid spell collider concept
  • Created a number of sprites for Error System
  • Server now keeps track of spell cooldowns (players can't reconnect to cheese)
  • Collider sizes vary per race now
  • Created idle animations for every direction
  • Casting outside spell radius now walks you in range and queues spell
  • Restricted vision after teleporting to match regular scene load-in

Bugs:

  • Fixed walking sound only working for remote players
  • Fixed stats not updating for remote players on multiplayer HUD
  • Fixed monsters getting stuck on attack animation
  • Fixed players sometimes seeing remote players walk at their death location on spawn
  • Fixed arrows not showing for ranged remote players
  • Fixed an issue where Active Effects weren't resetting on death
  • Fixed volume being temporarily loud on scene load
  • Fixed an issue where monsters were only casting spells within melee attack range
  • Health bar now returns to monster after resetting to position
  • Fixed a bug where you could cast spells on dead monsters
  • Active Teleporter dropdown now works
  • Fixed issue with mobs freezing up and getting stuck in place
  • Walk animation now stops immediately upon arriving at destination
  • Error popup for trying to use Teleporter without a location set
  • Now when server goes offline, clients disconnect and go back to main screen
  • Fixed a bug where runes would spawn additively for every person connecting

