Release 0.41.55

Major Features:
- Created Scene Authority over Mobs
- Redid Newthcreek map
- Added Dungeon
- Added Elf Character
Minor Features:
- Added Gargoyle
- Added Treant
- Added Basilisk
- Added Harpy
- Monsters can now use single target abilities on players
- Added Error system
- Added Ambience for weather
- Created Credits Page
- Added Stun System
Tasks:
- Made A-Attack work like Mobas
- Added sword cursor when hovering over monsters
- Made DeathData sync with the players incrementally
- Mob sounds are now 3D spatial
- Created resolution option
- Created Windows/Full Screen option
- Created option sliders for Music, Ambience, and SFX
- Automated Version Control
- Redid spell collider concept
- Created a number of sprites for Error System
- Server now keeps track of spell cooldowns (players can't reconnect to cheese)
- Collider sizes vary per race now
- Created idle animations for every direction
- Casting outside spell radius now walks you in range and queues spell
- Restricted vision after teleporting to match regular scene load-in
Bugs:
- Fixed walking sound only working for remote players
- Fixed stats not updating for remote players on multiplayer HUD
- Fixed monsters getting stuck on attack animation
- Fixed players sometimes seeing remote players walk at their death location on spawn
- Fixed arrows not showing for ranged remote players
- Fixed an issue where Active Effects weren't resetting on death
- Fixed volume being temporarily loud on scene load
- Fixed an issue where monsters were only casting spells within melee attack range
- Health bar now returns to monster after resetting to position
- Fixed a bug where you could cast spells on dead monsters
- Active Teleporter dropdown now works
- Fixed issue with mobs freezing up and getting stuck in place
- Walk animation now stops immediately upon arriving at destination
- Error popup for trying to use Teleporter without a location set
- Now when server goes offline, clients disconnect and go back to main screen
- Fixed a bug where runes would spawn additively for every person connecting
Changed files in this update