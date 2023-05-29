- Added fix for Sorcerer's Lightning (Q) ability not showing correctly on the HUD.
- Increased font size for tool tip description sections.
- Fixed the mana text value not updating correctly.
Cryptr update for 29 May 2023
May 28 hotfix
