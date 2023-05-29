 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 29 May 2023

May 28 hotfix

May 28 hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added fix for Sorcerer's Lightning (Q) ability not showing correctly on the HUD.
  • Increased font size for tool tip description sections.
  • Fixed the mana text value not updating correctly.

