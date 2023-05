Share · View all patches · Build 11339168 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2301850/_/

The brand-new update, "Seasonal Festival," is now officially launched! This update is our sincere offering, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this wonderful Fes. !

At the same time, the game has also departed from EA and is now full released, which is a significant milestone for us. We appreciate the support from our players!

Also, during the first week, there will be a 10% discount.