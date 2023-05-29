 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Handyman Legend update for 29 May 2023

Update Notes - 05/29/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11339100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


**We have heard the voices of all the players!
The long-awaited cloud save feature, which has been requested by many, has finally been implemented due to certain technical issues.

In addition, we have received feedback from players regarding the gameplay of the shopkeeper. Some players found it inconvenient to “use” while playing the mini-games. Therefore, we have created a "Viewing Mode" that allows you to free up your hands~**

1.0.4 Patch Note
  • Artbook updated with new illustrations of the shopkeeper.
  • Added cloud save functionality.
  • Added a viewing mode for H-scenes with the shopkeeper.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2127011 Depot 2127011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2346740 Depot 2346740
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link