Update Notes - 05/29/2023



**We have heard the voices of all the players!

The long-awaited cloud save feature, which has been requested by many, has finally been implemented due to certain technical issues.

In addition, we have received feedback from players regarding the gameplay of the shopkeeper. Some players found it inconvenient to “use” while playing the mini-games. Therefore, we have created a "Viewing Mode" that allows you to free up your hands~**

1.0.4 Patch Note