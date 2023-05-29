Failed mission screen
Fixed bug that prevented players from navigating between the Retry and Quit buttons. So players can now select Quit if they are giving up on the current mission.
IDF-ASD update for 29 May 2023
Patch 05282023, Fixed failed mission retry and quit button navigation fix.
Failed mission screen
