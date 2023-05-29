Lightracer Spark" V1.1.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11339058 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all Amenders,

We have made some optimization updates.

Content fixes:

-Fix the problem that Originium Star Child Initialization acquisition gets wrong

-Fixed the problem that the briefing content of [The Vast Sky] was unreadable in the copywriting

Thank you for your long-term support and love for Lightracer Spark, and you are welcome to participate in our fan creation activity.

Fortune and prosperity to the Amenders！