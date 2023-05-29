 Skip to content

Pact of Joy: Prologue update for 29 May 2023

Update: 1.02: Oops

Build 11338999

Biggest criticism we've received is that there were too many jump scares.
The map is a new layout and bit stranger for us to work with so I didn't really take into consideration how quick players could experience all the scares in a short period of time. I'm sorry about that and hopefully these changes make for a better experience.

  • Reworked 4 jump scares and made them less obnoxious.
  • Added a couple new visuals throughout the game.

We are still actively listening and keeping an eye out for all criticism so keep it coming!
Thank you and take care,

-Noe.

