CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 29 May 2023

asset corruption patch

Build 11338917

replaced and removed corrupted assets causing crashes in the hermetic sanctum.
if you encounter any crashes, please report them and the error messages to the steam community official bug report thread. :3

