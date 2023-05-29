- Changed Myrddin's name to Sorcerer
- Changed Skeleton Mage's name to Necromancer
- Changed Knight's name to Warrior
- Updated Sorcerer's primary ability to show red / blue colors to represent elemental spells and to distinguish from the previously used dark purple primary ability, which the Necromancer also uses
- Added new loading screen images for each loading screen (roughly 60)
- Fixed a bug that displayed more dungeons in the main HUB scene than there should be
- Added a Quit button to the main menu scene
- Increased the animation speed of the Quit menu sliding in and out of the screen
- Fixed other minor bugs
Cryptr update for 29 May 2023
May 28 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
