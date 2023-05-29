 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 29 May 2023

May 28 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11338724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Myrddin's name to Sorcerer
  • Changed Skeleton Mage's name to Necromancer
  • Changed Knight's name to Warrior
  • Updated Sorcerer's primary ability to show red / blue colors to represent elemental spells and to distinguish from the previously used dark purple primary ability, which the Necromancer also uses
  • Added new loading screen images for each loading screen (roughly 60)
  • Fixed a bug that displayed more dungeons in the main HUB scene than there should be
  • Added a Quit button to the main menu scene
  • Increased the animation speed of the Quit menu sliding in and out of the screen
  • Fixed other minor bugs

