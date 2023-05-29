Hemlock VU & Quality of Life Update

Fadeout Underground - Patch 1.24.xx Notes
Hemlock VU (Visual Update)
• New Model, animations, FX, SFX, and a new skin!
In-game user interface revamp
• User flow is a bit more stream lined, full screen menus are taken 1 at a time. Cleaner, less buggy
• Character descriptions are cleaner
Improved Skin Customization & Shop!
• You Can now unlock and equip skins while in-game
• Skin changes take effect on next respawn
• Colors are saved PER-character now :)
Balance Changes
Global
• ALL character movement acceleration values have been changed from 2,000 to 3,072
---> This means changing direction while moving/strafing is now faster
Bingo
• Bingo's passive weakness to fire has been removed
• Bingo's new passive is 20% resistance to melee damage
Hemlock
• Hemlock has had 30% fire & poison resistance this whole time! And it was never documented. This is now documented in game at character select.
Reward Changes
• Kill & Assist bonus ratio for Scrip changed from 10% to 20% (Better reward scaling if you get kills or assists)
• Bonus Orchard Scrip is earned while playing on Saturday & Sunday
Full list of Fixed bugs:
https://pastebin.com/2dPtu4QT
Changed files in this update