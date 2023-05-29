 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fadeout: Underground update for 29 May 2023

Hemlock VU & Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11338679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fadeout Underground - Patch 1.24.xx Notes


Hemlock VU (Visual Update)

• New Model, animations, FX, SFX, and a new skin!

In-game user interface revamp

• User flow is a bit more stream lined, full screen menus are taken 1 at a time. Cleaner, less buggy
• Character descriptions are cleaner

Improved Skin Customization & Shop!

• You Can now unlock and equip skins while in-game
• Skin changes take effect on next respawn
• Colors are saved PER-character now :)

Balance Changes

Global

• ALL character movement acceleration values have been changed from 2,000 to 3,072
---> This means changing direction while moving/strafing is now faster

Bingo

• Bingo's passive weakness to fire has been removed
• Bingo's new passive is 20% resistance to melee damage

Hemlock

• Hemlock has had 30% fire & poison resistance this whole time! And it was never documented. This is now documented in game at character select.

Reward Changes

• Kill & Assist bonus ratio for Scrip changed from 10% to 20% (Better reward scaling if you get kills or assists)
• Bonus Orchard Scrip is earned while playing on Saturday & Sunday

Full list of Fixed bugs:
https://pastebin.com/2dPtu4QT

Changed files in this update

Fadeout: Underground Content Depot 1306571
  • Loading history…
Fadeout: Underground Linux Depot 1306572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link