Hotfix V1.4.6

We've managed to localize and circumvent the bug that was causing the game to crash on some Mac systems. It is a specific shader (rendering the shadows on the slopes) that is causing the issue and switching it off will result in the game running as intended. This is now possible in the latest version of the game.

Note 1: If you do not experience this crash when launching into any race or tutorial on a track, then you can ignore this and don't need to do anything!

Note 2: We'll look into rewriting the shader so that the crash doesn't appear. Due to the long iteration times involved due to us not having the hardware that produces the crash, we went with a workaround first so that at least you can play the game properly.

Version 1.4.6 Changelog

Added external option to turn off slope shadow rendering shader for those who had their Mac version of the game crash due to that shader.

The Workaround

Unfortunately this doesn't work without your input yet. You'll need to go to the options.json file found at:

"/Users/<username>/Library/Application Support/com.camshaftsoftware.cyclist"

and open that file in a text editor. Then search for the debug section. It should look like the following:

_"debug":{"loglevel":"warning"}

Replace that with

_"debug":{"disable_slope_rendering":1.0, "loglevel":"warning"}

The game should now launch and run correctly. Setting this option will remove shading effects on mountain and downhill sections, but should not effect the game in any other way.

That's it, cheers!