AI Roguelite update for 29 May 2023

Traps

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Traps:

  • Set any Thing as a trap and arm it by providing the required ingredient. Each trap independently has a 50% chance of triggering when an enemy attacks you while in the area.

Misc:

  • Minimum level requirement for main quest: This incentivizes the player to explore further. Can be turned off under options
  • Fixed issue where only str and dex were generated as item attributes
  • Customizable negative prompt for local stable diffusion and novel ai image gen
  • Speculative fix for local stable diffusion periodically not working, by simplifying and using an sd-dedicated python exe as opposed to a wrapper exe

