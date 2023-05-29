Traps:
- Set any Thing as a trap and arm it by providing the required ingredient. Each trap independently has a 50% chance of triggering when an enemy attacks you while in the area.
Misc:
- Minimum level requirement for main quest: This incentivizes the player to explore further. Can be turned off under options
- Fixed issue where only str and dex were generated as item attributes
- Customizable negative prompt for local stable diffusion and novel ai image gen
- Speculative fix for local stable diffusion periodically not working, by simplifying and using an sd-dedicated python exe as opposed to a wrapper exe
Changed files in this update