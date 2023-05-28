 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 28 May 2023

I added catgirls to the game 😻

397: Early Access 0.17.28 - May 28, 2023 7:40 PM EST
• Added a new Nekobus cat race! Meow 🙀😹😻
• Orcs can now play as rogues and warlocks.
• Reverted the resource bars to the original layout since there was a lot of negative feedback.
• Fixed a minor UI layering issue that allowed the casting bar to be behind player class icons.
• Show Combat Animation is now properly translated in the options.
• The Show Combat Animation setting will also disable mob animations in addition to skill and spell animations. This should allow the game to run on any potato laptop.

