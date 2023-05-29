Release Update!

I'm excited to be releasing Rerun today! Most of the work has been just getting "things ready" for release. Here are a few of the in-game things I've been working on this last month in preparation:

Content updates:

The Pained Knight is a new miniboss who is very dangerous.

Reworked about 40 existing levels, added 10 new ones!

Added little cutscenes for when your adventurers die.

Changed Thorn Armor so it also deals aoe damage on cast.

Changed Ice Wall to be a bonus action.

Usability updates: