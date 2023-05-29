 Skip to content

Rerun update for 29 May 2023

Release Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11338493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm excited to be releasing Rerun today! Most of the work has been just getting "things ready" for release. Here are a few of the in-game things I've been working on this last month in preparation:

Content updates:

  • The Pained Knight is a new miniboss who is very dangerous.
  • Reworked about 40 existing levels, added 10 new ones!
  • Added little cutscenes for when your adventurers die.
  • Changed Thorn Armor so it also deals aoe damage on cast.
  • Changed Ice Wall to be a bonus action.

Usability updates:

  • Full controller support!
  • A menu that shows you controller & keyboard mappings.
  • Tweaked all the screen-wide casting effects to be a bit snappier, and clean. (You can still disable them in the options menu).
  • Sounds are no longer deafening, hurray! (and sorry).
  • The generated dungeon map always has at least 2 paths to give the player more choice and allow them to avoid upgrades they don't want.
  • Quick action menu (Right Click) now can't clip off the top of the screen.
