Release Update!

I'm excited to be releasing Rerun today! Most of the work has been just getting "things ready" for release. Here are a few of the in-game things I've been working on this last month in preparation:
Content updates:
- The Pained Knight is a new miniboss who is very dangerous.
- Reworked about 40 existing levels, added 10 new ones!
- Added little cutscenes for when your adventurers die.
- Changed Thorn Armor so it also deals aoe damage on cast.
- Changed Ice Wall to be a bonus action.
Usability updates:
- Full controller support!
- A menu that shows you controller & keyboard mappings.
- Tweaked all the screen-wide casting effects to be a bit snappier, and clean. (You can still disable them in the options menu).
- Sounds are no longer deafening, hurray! (and sorry).
- The generated dungeon map always has at least 2 paths to give the player more choice and allow them to avoid upgrades they don't want.
- Quick action menu (Right Click) now can't clip off the top of the screen.