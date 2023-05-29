Patch Notes 1.0.0.6

Hi Ranchers! Here’s a second patch to fix the most common issues and balance requests that have been reported since the launch.

General

Fixed a bug where horses wouldn’t be led or listen to your whistle in Crystal Lake.

Fixed a bug where only 4 plots appeared instead of 6 for the last farm upgrade.

Fixed a visual issue where the appaloosa patterns could appear blurry in the auction house.

Fixed a bug where you wouldn’t have the right amount of horses available in the auction house the first day after loading the game.

Fixed a bug where the player’s hair color would reset to brown on load.

Fixed a bug where the player’s name wouldn’t be displayed correctly in the character customization interface.

Fixed a bug where horses could be misplaced after upgrading the stables.

Fixed a bug where the riding camera mode would change if you pushed into your horse before mounting.

Balanced some of the competition time requirements.

Reviewed issues that could cause the player to fall through the ground or the level not loading correctly.

Reviewed the issue that would make the controls stop working if you stopped in front of a jump.

Changed the Crystal Lake and Pine Forest statue quests to be available earlier.

Fixed various bugs where pressing pause before and after competitions would break the game.

Fixed an exploit that allowed you to start a competition before the countdown ended.

Fixed various villager shop exploits.

Settings

Updated the settings menu to be able to view your currently selected options.

Added a setting option to control the day’s speed rate. Choose between very slow, slow, normal and fast to make the day last for more or less time.

Added a setting option to limit your game’s framerate to 30, 60 or 120 FPS. If you were having issues with your PC overheating, reducing the frame rate could help.

For the next patch I’ll be working on issues related to the stalls, breeding and foals. It will take me a bit more time to figure out these issues so I wanted to share this patch first to fix the most common bugs that have been reported. If everything goes well we should have one or two more bug patches and then I’ll move on to working on a new content update! Cheers and thank you all <3