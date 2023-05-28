Belated April Update

Dear Dudes, Dudettes, and Duddos!

How have you been? I've certainly been well and working! I come to you with the planned April update - hovers with sounds! Those took some work so I hope you'll enjoy them and they'll help with the immersion. Next on my list of to do's are making the game playable with keyboard and then animations for the hovers.

The first is not on the official roadmap because I've never realised it might be something anyone would need in Victorian Debutante but I've heard some people would actually like to play the game on their laptops without having to use their mouse. I admire optimalisation of one's use of energy so of course I'll do my best to deliver.

The second, which is listed on the roadmap even before the SFX part (how much I believe in my skills and time management!) - the hover animations! I plan to make them look a little choppy for two reasons. First, I'll be animating them manually because I don't know better and absolutely don't respect my time. Second, I think the effect of somewhat low fps animation will fit better with the overall mood and style of the game. In a post in the future I'll definitely ask for your opinion to check if I'm right, though.

In this update, wiki got a face lift and the hyperlinks with further reading I've promised. I had so much fun implementing that - and I'm joking just a little - and I've learnt some Unity sorcery I'll be using cheekily and irresponsibly. I didn't touch the texts themselves but I'll be improving them for the next update. Turns out Victorian Debutante is an actual book. I might publish it one day just so I can call myself a game dev and an author.

That'll be all from me. I've been doing walks for mental health and I'm exhausted. Still, loving my life and wishing the same for you, dearies!

Stay safe and awesome!