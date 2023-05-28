 Skip to content

Lost Island Atlantida Advanture Game update for 28 May 2023

Big Update!!!

Improved character appearance.
Improved animation.
The graphics of the game has become much more pleasant and beautiful.
Ocean graphics corrected, added field of view distance under water and between the surface.
Fixed islands added land height and underwater.
Improved game runner.
Improved sea fish.
Bugs fixed.

