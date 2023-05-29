🎉Patch Update v0.8.0.40 - Skills, Weapons, Crafting, & More!🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 11338426 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 12:26:05 UTC by Wendy

New Class Skills (Alpha):

We're thrilled to bring unique abilities to our Warrior, Archer, and Mage classes! Explore new tactics and redefine your gameplay with these dynamic skills!

Mage's New Weapon:

Mages, get ready to command the arcane power of your new weapon - the mighty Staff!

Weapon Crafting System:

Craft your own weapons with our new crafting system. Unleash your creativity and forge your path to victory!

Revamped Referral System:

Inviting friends to Grace Online just got easier with our restructured referral system window. Let the rewards roll in!

Improved Hit Registration (Alpha):

We've enhanced combat responsiveness and precision with our new hit registration system.

Updated Monster AI System:

We've made monsters more challenging and exciting to face with improved AI behavior.

Alongside these major changes, we've also implemented some backend updates to enhance your gaming experience:

Upgraded server-client communication protocols for smoother gameplay.

Enhanced game engine optimization for improved visuals and loading times.

Overhauled inventory system for better item tracking and management.

Strengthened network security measures for player safety.

We're committed to making Grace Online the best experience for all players. We highly value your feedback, so don't hesitate to share your thoughts and suggestions. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!