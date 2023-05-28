UO 0.2.0.0 #7 Hotfix

Added
-Added new check for arena mode, if player is not friendly with Runners, no runners will spawn to assist in survival mode
-Hitting escape will now close the journal if open isntead of pausing the game (requested feature)
Fixed
-Fixed a bug causing fullscreen/windowed modes to not change correctly
-Fixed draugenov scope lens being incorrect shape
-Fixed bandages not working
-Fixed certain pieces of equipment re equipping automatically on load such as gas mask
-Fixed arena bridge despawning when crossing
-Fixed arena friendly ai having dialogiue options
-Fixed infinite self revive bug
-Fixed a bug causing base parts in placement mode to still have collision detection enabled
-Fixed radiation levels causing inconsistent toxicity increases
-Fixed Lumber Hunter area not loading (for real this time!)
-Fixed loud noises playing randomly during sleep
-Fixed bullet trails not rendering correctly
Changed
-Reworked unstuck function to be much more consistent
-Increased toxicity medicine effects accross all items
-Changed several item descriptions to be more informative
