UO 0.2.0.0 #7 Hotfix

Added

-Added new check for arena mode, if player is not friendly with Runners, no runners will spawn to assist in survival mode

-Hitting escape will now close the journal if open isntead of pausing the game (requested feature)

Fixed

-Fixed a bug causing fullscreen/windowed modes to not change correctly

-Fixed draugenov scope lens being incorrect shape

-Fixed bandages not working

-Fixed certain pieces of equipment re equipping automatically on load such as gas mask

-Fixed arena bridge despawning when crossing

-Fixed arena friendly ai having dialogiue options

-Fixed infinite self revive bug

-Fixed a bug causing base parts in placement mode to still have collision detection enabled

-Fixed radiation levels causing inconsistent toxicity increases

-Fixed Lumber Hunter area not loading (for real this time!)

-Fixed loud noises playing randomly during sleep

-Fixed bullet trails not rendering correctly

Changed

-Reworked unstuck function to be much more consistent

-Increased toxicity medicine effects accross all items

-Changed several item descriptions to be more informative